Gladiators' Season Ends in Game 4 Defeat
April 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-4) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (4-0) in a 5-0 final at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Francois Brassard made 37 saves to shutout the Gladiators and eliminated Atlanta from the postseason.
First Star: Francois Brassard (JAX) - 37-save shutout
Second Star: Luke Lynch (JAX) - goal, assist
Third Star: Ben Hawerchuk (JAX) - goal, assist
The Icemen led off the scoring in the middle of the first period when Ben Hawerchuck tapped in a pass from Craig Martin (13:20).
Jacksonville tacked on two more goals in the third period from Luke Lynch (6:13) and Craig Martin (10:40) and took a 3-0 lead.
Atlanta failed to generate any momentum in the third period and surrendered two more tallies to the Icemen from Christopher Brown (15:24) and Jacob Friend (17:24).
Chris Nell was solid in net for Atlanta despite a line of 18 saves on 22 shots.
