Royals Take Series Lead into Maine for Game Three of First Round
April 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Semifinal round against the Maine Mariners Thursday, Apr. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. This is the ninth meeting between the two teams this season. The home team remains unbeaten through the previous eight meetings between both teams this season.
Reading defeated Maine in game two of the series, 3-0, Friday, Apr. 22 at Santander Arena. Frank DiChiara's three-point game and a 32 save shutout from Logan Flodell provided the Royals a 2-0 series lead over the Mariners at home. The Royals are seeking their first win of the season at Cross Insurance Arena after three previous games on the road against Maine where the games ended in 4-1. 2-1 and 6-2 final scores respectively.
Reading scored the game's opening goal 4:29 into the first period. Trevor Gooch and Frank DiChiara connected on one of Reading's four power plays for their first of two power play goals to give Reading an early lead at the end of the first period, 1-0.
Reading jumped out to a three-goal lead on Kenny Hausinger's second goal of the Kelly Cup playoffs and DiChiara's first goal of the playoffs. Dichiara's goal and assist in the second period make him the first Royal to total five points in the opening two games of a playoff series since Royals' forward and three-year captain, Yannick Tifu scored 4 goals and earned an assist for five points in the first two games of the second round of the 2013 Kelly Cup playoffs against the Florida Everblades. Additionally, DiChiara is the fourth Royal to do so in Reading's last 17 playoff series as he joins Tifu, Kenneth Ryan (2012 playoffs against the Elmira Jackals) and Ryan Cruthers who totaled seven points in the opening two games of the first round of the playoffs against Kalamazoo in 2010.
The Royals preserved their fourth shutout of the season with three blocked shots and eight saves by Flodell for a statement win over the Mariners at home.
The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Maine Mariners who are the fourth seed. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Mariners went 33-31-5-3 with a .514 point percentage in the regular season. The Newfoundland Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers continue their Divisional Semifinal round against the Trois-Rivières Lions who placed third in the North Division with a .536 point percentage tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Trois-Rivières. Newfoundland leads the series over the Lions, 2-1.
UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES
Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):
GAME 3 - AWAY (Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 4 - AWAY (Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.)
GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)
GAME 6* - HOME (Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!
GAME 7* - HOME (Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!
*If necessary
Buy tickets HERE: https://bit.ly/2022KELLYCUPTICKETS
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals battle the Maine Mariners
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 28, 2022
- Houser Makes 42 Saves in 2-0 Shutout of Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Come up Short against Cyclones in Game 5 - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators' Season Ends in Game 4 Defeat - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Face Elimination Saturday Night - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Rally in Third for First Ever Playoff Win - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Tackle Lions 5-2 in Game 4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - April 28 - ECHL
- Game 4 Is Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jean Huynh Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Pivotal Game 5 in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Trois-Rivières' Huynh Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year - ECHL
- Fitzgerald Signs PTO with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Division Semifinal Game 4 Preview: Atlanta at Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Take Game Three - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cincinnati's Murray Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - ECHL
- Royals Take Series Lead into Maine for Game Three of First Round - Reading Royals
- Tulsa Defeats Utah 4-3 to Even Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Strong Third Period Lifts Oilers over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Held Scoreless as Maine Ties Series 2-2
- Royals Seek First Win in Maine in Game Four of First Round
- Maine Scores Two Goals in Third to Edge Royals in Game Three
- Royals Take Series Lead into Maine for Game Three of First Round
- Flodell, Royals Shutout Maine to Take 2-0 Series Lead