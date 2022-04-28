Royals Take Series Lead into Maine for Game Three of First Round

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Semifinal round against the Maine Mariners Thursday, Apr. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. This is the ninth meeting between the two teams this season. The home team remains unbeaten through the previous eight meetings between both teams this season.

Reading defeated Maine in game two of the series, 3-0, Friday, Apr. 22 at Santander Arena. Frank DiChiara's three-point game and a 32 save shutout from Logan Flodell provided the Royals a 2-0 series lead over the Mariners at home. The Royals are seeking their first win of the season at Cross Insurance Arena after three previous games on the road against Maine where the games ended in 4-1. 2-1 and 6-2 final scores respectively.

Reading scored the game's opening goal 4:29 into the first period. Trevor Gooch and Frank DiChiara connected on one of Reading's four power plays for their first of two power play goals to give Reading an early lead at the end of the first period, 1-0.

Reading jumped out to a three-goal lead on Kenny Hausinger's second goal of the Kelly Cup playoffs and DiChiara's first goal of the playoffs. Dichiara's goal and assist in the second period make him the first Royal to total five points in the opening two games of a playoff series since Royals' forward and three-year captain, Yannick Tifu scored 4 goals and earned an assist for five points in the first two games of the second round of the 2013 Kelly Cup playoffs against the Florida Everblades. Additionally, DiChiara is the fourth Royal to do so in Reading's last 17 playoff series as he joins Tifu, Kenneth Ryan (2012 playoffs against the Elmira Jackals) and Ryan Cruthers who totaled seven points in the opening two games of the first round of the playoffs against Kalamazoo in 2010.

The Royals preserved their fourth shutout of the season with three blocked shots and eight saves by Flodell for a statement win over the Mariners at home.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Maine Mariners who are the fourth seed. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Mariners went 33-31-5-3 with a .514 point percentage in the regular season. The Newfoundland Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers continue their Divisional Semifinal round against the Trois-Rivières Lions who placed third in the North Division with a .536 point percentage tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Trois-Rivières. Newfoundland leads the series over the Lions, 2-1.

UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):

GAME 3 - AWAY (Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

