ECHL Transactions - April 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 28, 2022:

Greenville:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Maine:

Add Patrick Shea, F activated from reserve

Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve

Delete Brenden Locke, F placed on reserve

