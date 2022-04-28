ECHL Transactions - April 28
April 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 28, 2022:
Greenville:
Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Maine:
Add Patrick Shea, F activated from reserve
Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve
Delete Brenden Locke, F placed on reserve
