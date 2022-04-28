Growlers Tackle Lions 5-2 in Game 4

The Newfoundland Growlers sit one win away from advancing to the second round thanks to a comfortable 5-2 road win over the Trois-Riviéres Lions on Thursday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Ryan Chyzowski opened the scoring for Newfoundland six minutes into the first period with an impressive solo effort as he stripped a Lions defenceman before sniping one over the blocker of Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 1-0 Growlers after 20 minutes.

Marc Johnstone doubled the Newfoundland advantage eight minutes into the middle frame as he finished off a scramble in front of the Lions net to put the Growlers ahead 2-0 with 12:13 left in the 2nd.

Noel Hoefenmayer made it three for the Growlers as he blasted one past Desrosiers from the blueline on the power play with 8:14 to go in the second to bring it to 3-0.

Derian Plouffe ripped one home from the hashmarks just 11 seconds later to give the Growlers a four-goal cushion going into the third and final period.

Justin Ducharme got the Lions on the board moments into the 3rd as he finished off a 2-on-1 pass from Peter Abbandonato to cut it to 4-1 Newfoundland with 18:16 to go in the game.

Thanks to some timely stops from Keith Petruzzelli and a late empty net tally from Todd Skirving, a strike from the Growlers held on for a 5-2 victory to take Game 4 and a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Quick Hits

Keith Petruzzelli made 31 saves for the victory.

Derian Plouffe (1G, 1A) picked up two points in his first appearance of the postseason.

Newfoundland stay in Trois-Rivieres for a potential clinching Game 5 on Saturday night at 8:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

2. NFL - M. Johnstone

3. TR - P. Abbandonato

