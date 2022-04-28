Jean Huynh Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
April 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Jean Huynh of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the 2021-22 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers.
Huynh joined the Lions for the inaugural season after spending the previous four years as an equipment manager in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. He also has prior experience as an equipment manager with Hockey Canada, McGill University Women's Hockey, Canada Women's Hockey and Hockey Quebec, while also working as assistant equipment manager for the Montreal Canadiens during the 2015-16 season. Huynh earned a bachelor's degree in labor and industrial relations from McGill University in 2017.
ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
2021-22 Jean Huynh, Trois-Rivières Lions
2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers
2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones
2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals
2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel
2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks
2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards
2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators
2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers
2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears
2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors
2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder
2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons
2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals
2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers
