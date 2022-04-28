Division Semifinal Game 4 Preview: Atlanta at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Game 4 of the South Division Semifinal between the Atlanta Gladiators (0-2) and the Jacksonville Icemen (2-0) will take place tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Atlanta must win tonight to keep its postseason hopes alive. A win this evening would force a Game 5 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Game 1: Apr. 21 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - Icemen won 3-2

Game 2: Apr. 22 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - Icemen won 5-4 (OT)

Game 3: Apr. 27 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - Icemen won 2-1

Game 4: Apr. 28 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - 7:00 PM

*Game 5: May 1 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 3:00 PM

*Game 6: May 2 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM

*Game 7: May 4 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM

*If necessary

Scouting the Icemen

Brendan Harris leads the Icemen with six points (3G-3A) through the first three games of the series. Jacksonville's captain Christopher Brown returned to the lineup for Game 3 and recorded an assist. Brown posted 19 points (5G-14A) in 25 games with the Icemen in the regular season. The ECHL Goaltender of the Year Francois Brassard is 2-0 in the series against Atlanta and owns a 1.50 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Icemen edged out the Glads 2-1 in Game 3. Luke Lynch scored early in the first for Jacksonville, and Ara Nazarian gave the Icemen a 2-0 lead later in the second. Mitchell Hoelscher netted Atlanta's only tally in the middle of the third.

He's Done it Before...

Derek Nesbitt has come back from a 3-0 series deficit before. He did it with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL during the 2013 Calder Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Providence Bruins. After trailing 3-0 in the series and getting outscored 14-8 in the first three games, Nesbitt and the Penguins ripped off four straight wins to claim the series and advance to the Conference Finals. The current Gladiators captain tabbed assists in Game 5, 6, and 7 of the series during the four-game comeback.

Crazy Comeback

Atlanta almost mounted a comeback for the ages in Game 2 against Jacksonville. Down 4-1 with 4:06 left in the third, Hugo Roy started the scoring spree with a slapshot from the left circle. Then with 2:35 on the clock and the goaltender Joe Murdaca pulled, Mike Turner netted his first playoff goal to make it a 4-3 game. Again with the goaltender pulled, Cody Sylvester knocked in a loose puck as the buzzer sounded to tie the game at 4-4. Throughout the regular season, the Glads had only scored two total goals at 6-on-5.

Career Years

Cody Sylvester set North American career highs in goals (26), assists (30), and points (56). Tim Davison has also set new pro personal bests in goals (7), assists (33), and points (40). Kameron Kielly has set new career highs in goals (15), assists (22), and points (37). Hugo Roy has a new career high in goals (21) and points (30). Mike Turner has a new career best in assists (8) and points (12). Josh Thrower now owns new career highs in assists (9) and points (9). Greg Campbell has set a new career high in goals (2) and points (7). Goaltender Chris Nell has tabbed new career highs in shutouts (2) and wins (16).

WHEN: Thursday, Apr. 28 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

