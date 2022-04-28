Strong Third Period Lifts Oilers over Grizzlies

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 at the BOK Center on Wednesday night, tying the series 2-2.

Benjamin Tardif gave Utah a 1-0 lead 12 minutes in, faking a shot from the left circle before tucking a wraparound past Daniel Mannella. Joe Garreffa tied the game with 37 seconds remaining in the first, tapping home a net-mouth feed from Adam Pleskach to beat Peyton Jones.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous extended his goal streak to four games 8:36 into the middle frame, releasing a high-slot wrister into the back of the net to put Utah up 2-1.

John Furgele potted his first as an Oiler 2:02 into the third period, tying the game 2-2. Max Golod followed up 2:35 later, sniping Jones over the left shoulder during a five-on-three power play to give the Oilers their first lead of the night. Tarun Fizer leveled the game 3-3 with a power-play goal of his own 7:46 into the final period. Rookie forward Ethan Stewart tipped a blast from Jarod Hilderman by Jones, sealing a 4-3 win for the Oilers with 10:40 remaining.

The Oilers close out their final home game of the round tomorrow, April 28 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

