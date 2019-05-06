Tucupita Marcano Named Midwest League Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps infielder Tucupita Marcano is the Midwest League's Player of the Week for April 29-May 5, the Midwest League announced on Monday.

In six games last week, the 19-year-old from Venezuela hit .538, going 14-for-26 at the plate. Marcano posted an on-base percentage of .586 and a .654 slugging percentage with two walks, a hit by pitch, a double, a triple, 3 RBIs, and a stolen base.

Marcano's big week was the continuation of a hot stretch that started April 22. He's currently on a 13-game on-base streak and a seven-game hitting streak.

"I'm very grateful for this award," Marcano said. "I'm happy that the results are showing from the hard work and help being put in by my coaches and teammates. I hope to keep helping the team and putting my best effort forward."

MLB.com rates Marcano as the 21st best prospect for the San Diego Padres, noting that "his contact skills are the defining characteristic" of his talent. The native of Tucupita, Venezuela, (he's named after his hometown) was signed by the Padres at the age of 16 in 2016.

"Tucu is a special talent," TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. "We're glad to see his hard work rewarded and we're excited to see him continue to develop as an all-around player."

Overall this season, Marcano ranks second in the Midwest League for hits with 33 in 27 games. He also ranks top 10 in the league for lowest K% (14%) and has swung and missed at only 4% of the pitches he's seen this season-the fourth lowest rate in the MWL.

The Padres, who have the top-rated farm system in baseball, dominated this week's MiLB.com awards. Left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, a 2018 TinCap, won California League Pitcher of the Week honors with the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm. Meanwhile, Lake Elsinore outfielder Taylor Kohlwey, who appeared for the 'Caps in 2016, was the Cal League's Offensive Player of the Week award. In Double-A, outfielder Edward Olivares of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, won the Texas League Offensive Player of the Week award.

