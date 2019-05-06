TinCaps Game Notes: May 6 at Wisconsin (Game 30)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-17, 7th East) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-16, 7th West)

LHP Ramon Perez vs. LHP Scotty Sunitsch

Monday, May 6 - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium (Grand Chute, Wis.) - First Pitch 7:35 PM (Game 30 / 140)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps lost to the River Bandits, 4-3, in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. In his first start for Fort Wayne this season, Adrian Martinez tossed 5 scoreless innings while surrendering just 2 hits. QC broke a scoreless tie with 2 in the 7th. The 'Caps tied it in the 8th with run-scoring hits from Agustin Ruiz & Dwanya Williams-Sutton. After a scoreless 10th, the Bandits put up a pair in the 11th that

260 TO THE SHOW: 2014-15 TinCaps infielder Josh VanMeter was called up by the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, making him the 180th former Fort Wayne player to reach the big leagues. VanMeter grew up just 20-something minutes south of Parkview Field in Ossian and went to Norwell High School. After being selected by the Padres in the 5th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, VanMeter was a regular for the 'Caps in the middle of the infield in 2014, playing in 116 games. Most memorably, in the regular season finale, which the TinCaps needed to win to make the playoffs, VanMeter broke a 0-0 tie in the 7th inning at Bowling Green with a 3-run homer. He returned to start the 2015 season in Fort Wayne and suffered a broken left in the opening week of the season. VanMeter came back in August, just in time for Josh VanMeter Bobblehead Day at Parkview Field on Aug. 16, 2015. San Diego dealt him to Cincy in December 2016.

ROSTER MOVES: The Padres have released RHP Jonathan Guzman and transferred RHP Tom Colletti to Extended Spring Training. In corresponding moves, LHP Cody Tyler and RHP Nick Kuzia have been transferred to Fort Wayne from Lake Elsinore (High-A).

TUCU'S TOO HOT: Infielder Tucupita Marcano is on a 7-game hitting streak, posting a batting average of .536 (15-28) during the streak. The 19-year-old has 2 or more hits in each of the last 4 games. Marcano is also on a 13-game on-base streak, 1 short of the longest on-base streak on the TinCaps this season (Dwanya Williams-Sutton, 14). During the on-base streak, "Tucu" is batting .451 (23-51) with 3 doubles, a triple, a home run and 9 RBIs. Marcano is currently second in the MWL with 33 hits. He was named MWL Player of the Week on Monday.

RUIZ RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has the 13th best Batting Average in the MWL at .306. His 20 RBIs are tied for 4th. To help explain his success, look to his Line Drive % on batted balls, which according to FanGraphs, is at 28.8 % - tied for 5th highest in the MWL. Ruiz had a 9-game Hitting Streak & 12-game On-Base Streak end Thursday.

LITTLE DROUGHT: Outfielder Grant Little was batting .344 with a .412 OBP in 16 games through April 23, but has only 3 hits and 5 walks over his last 9 games. Little is starting to turn it back around, however-he snapped an 0-for-22 drought Saturday with a double, and had two hits Sunday.

DWS OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton has reached base in 21 of the 23 games he's played in this season. He opened the year on a 14-game on-base streak. DWS has raised his BB% from 8% last year as a rookie to 16.7% this season. That said, Williams-Sutton, who hit the team's first homer of the season on April 6, has only 1 extra-base hit since, a double on April 9.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the 12th lowest K% in the MWL (15.5%), but also the 10th lowest BABIP (.217).

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18.9% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 5th highest BB% in the MWL (and a jump from 14% for him last year as a rookie). Harris is also tied for 10th in the MWL in Runs (17) despite only starting in 24 games & batting 9th every time.

