Cubs Throw No-Hitter against Kernels

SOUTH BEND, IND. - In a 2018 series between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the South Bend Cubs, Edwar Colina and Jovani Moran combined for a 10-0 no-hitter May 1 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium to begin a three-game Kernels sweep. Within the opener of the 2019 series for the same teams, South Bend returned the favor.

Derek Casey and Peyton Remy pitched the South Bend Cubs to a 2-0 no-hit victory Monday against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Four Winds Field. Victor Caratini, who was playing on rehab assignment from the Chicago Cubs, and Rafelin Lorenzo split the catching duties during South Bend's first no-hitter since Rollie Lacy and Ben Hecht combined for a 7-0 no-hitter June 6, 2018 versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Casey (1-1) tossed seven perfect innings and earned his first professional win. He retired all 21 batters faced in the longest start of his career and recorded a personal-best six strikeouts. Casey's closest calls came on a Chris Williams' fourth-inning foul ball that almost clipped the left-field line and Yeltsin Encarnacion's sixth-inning fly out that was caught on the run by Cole Roederer in right-center field.

Remy posted two scoreless and hitless frames of relief to complete the no-hitter and receive his first save this season. Gilberto Celestino reached on an error during the eighth inning before he was picked off by Remy. Andrew Bechtold drew a walk later in the frame but was stranded at first base. With two outs in the ninth, a two-base error allowed Gabriel Maciel to get on base prior to Jacob Pearson's game-ending foul popout to third baseman Christopher Morel.

The Cubs (16-14) tallied the only runs of Monday's series opener within the fifth. Andy Weber received a leadoff walk, and Tyler Durna followed by hitting a home run to right field that gave South Bend its winning margin of 2-0.

Josh Winder (1-1) notched a complete game for the Kernels (13-17) but took the loss as well. Winder worked a career-high eight innings within the first Kernels no-hit defeat since a 2-0 loss May 1, 2015 against the Clinton LumberKings in Cedar Rapids.

