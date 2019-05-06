Chicago Cubs Catcher Victor Caratini Expected to Play for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment
May 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - As announced by Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon earlier today, Victor Caratini is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment with the South Bend Cubs beginning tonight (May 6) when the club hosts the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m.
Caratini was placed on the injured list in mid-April after needing surgery to repair a fractured left hamate bone. Before the injury, Caratini enjoyed a red-hot start to the 2019 season, going 8-for-14 at the plate in six games played. This assignment could last through the homestand but specific details on the length of the assignment are not available at press time.
This will be the eighth Major League rehab assignment since South Bend became a Chicago Cubs affiliate. Dexter Fowler had a one game assignment on July 8, 2016, while Jason Heyward had two stints in 2017. In 2018, Yu Darvish pitched on June 25 and August 19 at Four Winds Field while former Cub, Drew Smyly, pitched one inning on August 30. This season on April 17, Mike Montgomery tossed two shutout innings at Four Winds Field.
The upcoming series against Cedar Rapids will conclude on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. Starting on Thursday night, the South Bend Cubs will host the Peoria Chiefs for three games to end the homestand. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office, calling (574) 235-9988, or by going to SouthBendCubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2019
- Chicago Cubs Catcher Victor Caratini Expected to Play for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Set Days/Times for Make up Games V. Beloit - Peoria Chiefs
- The One and Only Cre Finfrock Joins Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- Tucupita Marcano Named Midwest League Player of the Week - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- LumberKings to Host ICCAC Tournament - Clinton LumberKings
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 6 at Wisconsin (Game 30) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kettering Health Network Presents the Strike out Stroke Event - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Smith Extends On-Base Streak to 16 Games in 11-3 Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Chicago Cubs Catcher Victor Caratini Expected to Play for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment
- Cubs Snap Skid and Beat Clinton 3-2 in Series Finale
- Cubs Back to .500 After 4-3 Loss to LumberKings
- LumberKings Take Series Opener 3-1 over Cubs
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule