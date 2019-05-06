Chicago Cubs Catcher Victor Caratini Expected to Play for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment

SOUTH BEND, IN - As announced by Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon earlier today, Victor Caratini is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment with the South Bend Cubs beginning tonight (May 6) when the club hosts the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m.

Caratini was placed on the injured list in mid-April after needing surgery to repair a fractured left hamate bone. Before the injury, Caratini enjoyed a red-hot start to the 2019 season, going 8-for-14 at the plate in six games played. This assignment could last through the homestand but specific details on the length of the assignment are not available at press time.

This will be the eighth Major League rehab assignment since South Bend became a Chicago Cubs affiliate. Dexter Fowler had a one game assignment on July 8, 2016, while Jason Heyward had two stints in 2017. In 2018, Yu Darvish pitched on June 25 and August 19 at Four Winds Field while former Cub, Drew Smyly, pitched one inning on August 30. This season on April 17, Mike Montgomery tossed two shutout innings at Four Winds Field.

The upcoming series against Cedar Rapids will conclude on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. Starting on Thursday night, the South Bend Cubs will host the Peoria Chiefs for three games to end the homestand. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office, calling (574) 235-9988, or by going to SouthBendCubs.com.

