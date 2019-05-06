Loons' Big Third Drops Cougars

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (17-14) lost the opening game of a six-game homestand, 6-3, against the Great Lakes Loons (18-12) on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The loss was the Cougars' third straight. The Loons have won 10 consecutive games.

The Cougars offense rose in the first, snapping a 17-inning scoreless streak. Back-to-back hits by Eddie Hernandez and Eduardo Diaz put runners at second and third with no one out. Jose Herrera drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

The Loons scored all five of their third inning runs with two outs. A James Outman infield single loaded the bases. Miguel Vargas roped a two-RBI single to left centerfield to give the Loons their first lead, 2-1. Two batters later, Romer Cuadrado bounced a ball to third base and it was booted by Buddy Kennedy, scoring another run. A batter later, Hunter Feduccia roped a two-run scoring single to right field to make it 5-1.

Jose Herrera's RBI double in the bottom of the third cut the deficit to three. The Loons went up 6-2 on James Outman's ground out in the fourth. Cougar infielder Blaze Alexander hit a fourth inning solo homer to complete the night's scoring.

Justin Lewis (1-3) suffered the loss. He lasted 2.2 innings, allowed five runs (two earned) with six hits, two walks and a strikeout. Kenney Hernandez, Wesley Rodriguez and Andy Toelken combined to allow one run on run two hits the rest of the way. Jose Chacin (4-0) earned the win, despite allowing three runs over five innings. Guillermo Zuniga (1) earned the four-inning save. The only baserunner he allowed was Jose Herrera's one-out walk in the eighth.

