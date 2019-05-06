Loons tie franchise record with 10 straight wins

GENEVA, Ill. - The Great Lakes Loons hit the road on Monday night for the first time in a week, but that didn't faze them. Against the Kane County Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field, the Loons used a five-run third inning to secure a 6-3 win and their tenth straight victory.

The win streak ties the 2009 and 2015 Loons teams that also won ten in a row, but were unable to make it 11. The current streak for Great Lakes is tied for the longest in all of professional baseball with the Down East Wood Ducks (Adv-A, Rangers).

The five-run third inning was made on two separate two-RBI knocks. The first was a double by Miguel Vargas, who had been hitless in his last four games. The second was a single by Hunter Feduccia, who had been one-for-his-last-15 at the plate. The other two runs in the game scored on an error by the Cougars third baseman and on an RBI-groundout by James outman.

As has been the story for the Loons recently, the pitching was solid again. Beginning with Jose Chacin, who was making just his second start of the year. Chacin (W, 4-0) allowed three earned runs in five frames elevating his season ERA from 0.79 to 1.63. The game was finished by Guillermo Zuniga, who was coming off his worst appearance of the season (7 ER vs. Beloit). Zuniga (S, 1) threw four hitless innings facing one above the minimum to lock down the win.

On Tuesday, the Loons look to re-write the record book with an eleventh consecutive win. Good news for Great Lakes... it's a day game. The Loons are 7-0 in day games this season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT. Righty Jeronimo Castro (4.15 ERA) gets the ball for the birds and right-hander Jackson Goddard (1.73 ERA) counters for Kane County. Radio coverage on ESPN 100.9-FM begins at 12:30.

