The One and Only Cre Finfrock Joins Lugnuts

May 6, 2019





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have placed pitcher Brody Rodning and infielder Johnny Aiello on the 7-day Injured List retroactive to May 5th. In a corresponding move, pitcher Cre Finfrock was transferred to Lansing from Extended Spring Training.

The 22-year-old Finfrock, whose first name is pronounced "Cree," was drafted by Toronto in the 29th round in 2018 from the University of Central Florida, where he was teammates with 2017-2018 Lugnuts pitcher Andrew Deramo. In his professional debut last season, he went 3-1 with a 5.14 ERA in 28 innings, walking 17 and striking out 34.

The Lugnuts open a six-game road trip with the first of three games tonight at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local in Iowa City against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The series was moved to the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field due to flooding in Davenport, Iowa.

DEACTIVATE: P Brody Rodning, placed on the Injured List retroactive to 5/5.

DEACTIVATE: 3B Johnny Aiello, placed on the Injured List retroactive to 5/5.

ADD P Cre Finfrock, received from Extended Spring.

