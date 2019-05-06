Chiefs Set Days/Times for Make up Games V. Beloit

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have scheduled the two make up games against the Beloit Snappers from April's snow outs in Wisconsin. The Snappers return to Dozer Park May 13-15 and the teams will play double headers on Monday and Wednesday of that series.

Both double headers will be seven-inning games and the first one will start at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13. That game was originally scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. and will still feature Half-Price Ticket Monday. The teams will play a single nine-inning game as scheduled on Tuesday, May 14 at 6:35 p.m.

The series will conclude with the second double header on Wednesday, May 15 at 11:00 a.m. which was the original game time. Wednesday is the final Education Day of the 2019 season and also a City Link Bang For Your Buck Wednesday with $1 hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream sandwiches.

With the additions of the games snowed out in Beloit April 27 and 28, the Chiefs now have a nine-game, seven-day home stand May 13-19. After Beloit leaves, the Quad Cities River Bandits come to Dozer Park for a four-game set May 16-19.

