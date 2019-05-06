Ynfante Extends Hit Streak as Chiefs Shutout Monday
May 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Comstock Park, MI - The Peoria Chiefs left the bases loaded in the ninth and lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-0 on Monday night. The loss drops the Chiefs to 13-15 on the season with game two of the series set for Tuesday night.
The game was scoreless until West Michigan's Ulrich Bojarski hit a two-run homer off Kyle Leahy in the seventh inning. The hosts loaded the bases after the homer but didn't add on as Evan Sisk escaped the threat with a groundout and two strikeouts.
Wadye Ynfante extended his hit streak to 10 games with a double in the eighth but he was left in scoring position. The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out on a dropped third strike, single and walk in the ninth. But Angel DeJesus bounced back with a strikeout and flyout to end the game.
Leahy (0-2) took the loss as he allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out two. Sisk threw two shutout and hitless innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
The series continues Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. central as the Chiefs start RH Cole Aker (0-2, 6.86) against Whitecaps RH Gio Arriera (2-1, 5.40). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 5:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2019
- Casey and Remy Combine to No-Hit Kernels in 2-0 Victory - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Top Timber Rattlers 4-1 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bandits Beat Lansing 4-2 to Record Seventh Straight Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Spillane's 8th Inning Home Run Lifts Dragons to 5-4 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Clinton Pitching Coughs Up Four Home Runs - Clinton LumberKings
- Cubs Throw No-Hitter against Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Ynfante Extends Hit Streak as Chiefs Shutout Monday - Peoria Chiefs
- Chicago Cubs Catcher Victor Caratini Expected to Play for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Set Days/Times for Make up Games V. Beloit - Peoria Chiefs
- The One and Only Cre Finfrock Joins Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- Tucupita Marcano Named Midwest League Player of the Week - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- LumberKings to Host ICCAC Tournament - Clinton LumberKings
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 6 at Wisconsin (Game 30) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kettering Health Network Presents the Strike out Stroke Event - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Smith Extends On-Base Streak to 16 Games in 11-3 Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.