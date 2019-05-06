Ynfante Extends Hit Streak as Chiefs Shutout Monday

Comstock Park, MI - The Peoria Chiefs left the bases loaded in the ninth and lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-0 on Monday night. The loss drops the Chiefs to 13-15 on the season with game two of the series set for Tuesday night.

The game was scoreless until West Michigan's Ulrich Bojarski hit a two-run homer off Kyle Leahy in the seventh inning. The hosts loaded the bases after the homer but didn't add on as Evan Sisk escaped the threat with a groundout and two strikeouts.

Wadye Ynfante extended his hit streak to 10 games with a double in the eighth but he was left in scoring position. The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out on a dropped third strike, single and walk in the ninth. But Angel DeJesus bounced back with a strikeout and flyout to end the game.

Leahy (0-2) took the loss as he allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out two. Sisk threw two shutout and hitless innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

The series continues Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. central as the Chiefs start RH Cole Aker (0-2, 6.86) against Whitecaps RH Gio Arriera (2-1, 5.40). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 5:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

