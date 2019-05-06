Bandits Beat Lansing 4-2 to Record Seventh Straight Win
May 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Iowa City, IA- The Quad Cities River Bandits extended their win streak to a season-high seven game with a 4-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Monday night at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. Austin Hansen dealt 7.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out ten to pick up the win.
The River Bandits handed Hansen an early lead by plating a run in the top of the first. Austin Dennis grounded the second pitch of the game inside of the first base bag and down the right field line for a triple. The next hitter, Enmanuel Valdez, grounded out to first with Dennis racing home to give the Bandits a 1-0 lead.
The 1-0 score held in place until the seventh inning. With one out, Trey Dawson worked a walk and raced to second base on a single from Dennis. Valdez followed by ripping a double over the head of the center fielder Reggie Pruitt to plate both runners and extend the lead to 3-0. Before the inning was over, Jonathan Lacroix bounced a ball off the glove of pitcher Fitz Stadler to drive in Valdez and plate the Bandits final run.
Jonathan Bermudez took over for Hansen in the eighth inning and allowed an RBI double to MC Gregory Contreras that trimmed the Quad Cities lead to 4-1. The southpaw came back for ninth and allowed the first two batters to reach before being removed for Riley Cabral. Cabral surrendered one run on a sacrifice fly before recording the final two outs to earn his third save of the season.
Valdez led the way with three runs batted in. Lacroix and Jeremy Pena also tallied two hits each. Lansing was limited to just three hits in the game.
The River Bandits and Lugnuts will meet again at Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Once again there will be free admission for all fans with donations for the Genesis Flood Relief Fund being accepted throughout the night. RHP Brett Conine (2-2, 2.35) will take the mound for the River Bandits against a Lansing pitcher to be announced.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
