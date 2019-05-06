Kettering Health Network Presents the Strike out Stroke Event

Dayton, Ohio - Molly Roock, a stroke survivor, will throw out the first pitch at the Dayton Dragons game on Thursday, May 9 when Kettering Health Network presents the Strike Out Stroke™ event. Strike Out Stroke is a registered trademark of the "Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp."

Molly's story began on Christmas day 2018. While getting ready for work, she realized that her neck was hurting and just three days later, Molly couldn't make it to work. After her first CT scan, the doctor came in the room, and it finally became clear: At 29 years old, Molly's brain was bleeding.

Molly was transferred to Kettering Medical Center where she stayed in the intensive care unit for five days. It was there that she learned she had suffered a stroke. Her care team wasted no time starting therapy, knowing she had a long way to go. She would have to re-learn how to talk, how to walk, and how to function on her own.

Four months after her stroke, Molly has returned to work. The biggest thing she's taken away from her experience is learning to listen to her body. "I never had the classic symptoms, and I was always fairly healthy," Molly says. "If something in your gut is telling you something is wrong, it's time to listen to your body." Moving forward, Molly would like to continue to do what she can to raise awareness of what she's been through.

The Dragons will be hosting the Burlington Bees at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton at 7:00 p.m. Kettering Health Network will be on the plaza from 5:30 p.m. until around 7:15 p.m. with stroke awareness and prevention information, and they will also be passing out various stroke awareness items.

