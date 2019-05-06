LumberKings to Host ICCAC Tournament

May 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - For the second straight year, the Clinton LumberKings will play host to the NJCAA Region XI Tournament. The ICCAC conference, who operates the tournament, brings eight collegiate baseball teams into the Clinton area for the week-long competition.

The tournament features student-athletes from several Midwestern schools, including 2018 Champion Kirkwood Community College.

Fans can enjoy up to three games per day at LumberKings Stadium each day. Play gets started with the play-in game Wednesday Night featuring (7) Iowa Lakes and (8) Ellsworth. First pitch is currently scheduled for 6 p.m.

A full tournament schedule can be seen below. Tickets, which begin at $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tournament programs will also be available for $2. Tickets for the tournament can only be purchased at the ballpark beginning Wednesday evening.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.