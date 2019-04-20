Tucker Recalled, Reynolds' Contract Selected by Pirates

April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates recalled shortstop Cole Tucker and selected the contract of outfielder Bryan Reynolds from Indianapolis. The duo will become the second and third Indians in 2019 to make their major league debuts, joining Jason Martin who made his MLB debut on April 6.

Tucker, 22, reached base safely in 12 of 13 games played with the Tribe. He hit his third home run of the season in yesterday's game against Louisville. Overall, he batted .333 (19-for-57) with three doubles, one triple, seven RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases during his short stay with the Indians, collecting six multi-hit games. He was tied for second among International League players in hits and stolen bases. He entered the season ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect by Baseball America and No. 5 farmhand by MLB.com. The Phoenix, Ariz. native was Pittsburgh's first-round selection (24th overall) in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

Reynolds, 24, hit .367 (18-for-49) with five home runs, one triple, one double and 11 RBI in 13 games for Indy. He hit safely in 12 of those games, five being multi-hit performances. On Wednesday against Toledo, Reynolds tied a career high with five RBI, four coming on his second career grand slam that propelled the Tribe to an 8-7 victory. All 13 of his starts came in center field. Reynolds entered the 2019 campaign as Pittsburgh's No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and No. 8 by MLB.com. He was acquired by Pittsburgh from San Francisco with right-hander Kyle Crick in exchange for outfielder Andrew McCutchen, after originally being selected by the Giants in the second round (59th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

Indianapolis' first-time call-ups are presented by Franciscan Health.

