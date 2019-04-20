Indians Clipped by Bats in 10 Innings, 3-1

April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Blake Trahan punched a two-out, two-run single into right field in the top of the 10th inning to send the Bats past the Indians on Saturday night, 3-1. The Indians struck out 22 times overall to set a new Victory Field era record.

The Bats (8-9) gave the Tribe (9-6) their second extra-inning loss of the season with a rally against Jesus Liranzo. With two runners on and one away, Friday night's starting pitcher for Louisville - Odrisamer Despaigne - dropped down a sacrifice bunt, and Trahan capitalized with both men in scoring position, driving a liner past second baseman Kevin Kramer.

The Indians went quietly in their half of the 10th to suffer consecutive losses for the first time since losing three straight to begin the season.

Louisville and Indy traded zeroes until the sixth, when both teams matched one another with a single run. Christian Colon hit a one-out double and after a double steal was executed, Nick Longhi put the visitors in front with a slow groundout to Jake Elmore at short. Elmore answered the bell in the bottom half with a leadoff double and raced home two batters later on a Gregory Polanco RBI double to the right field wall.

Lucas Sims struck out 13 over 5.2 innings of one-run ball while Tribe hurler Rookie Davis matched his counterpart with 5.2 innings and six punchouts.

Matt Bowman (S, 1) pitched a scoreless inning to give Cody Reed (W, 1-2) his first win of the season for Louisville.

The Indians had just five hits in the defeat, two being doubles off the bat of Elmore.

The Indians and Bats conclude their weekend series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.86) will oppose righty Keury Mella (1-1, 7.53). Gates open at 11:30 a.m. for a pregame Easter egg hunt on the field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.