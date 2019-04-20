Reyes Homers Again in Loss to Columbus

April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Toledo, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens (5-10) fell to the Columbus Clippers (11-5) 4-2 in the second of the three game series at Fifth Third Field despite a home run in the ninth inning.

Victor Reyes attempted to be the hero for the Mud Hens in the bottom of the ninth, knocking a home run to right field for his second of the season. He had a grand slam in the game on Friday. The round trip knock cut the lead to 4-2 for the Hens.

In the top of the first, the Clippers began the game with a leadoff double from Oscar Mercado. Mercado would score on a Mark Mathias triple to deep right field. Out of the three spot, Brandon Barnes flew out to center, but it was deep enough for Mathias to score, giving Columbus an early 2-0. lead.

The Hens had an opportunity in the bottom of the first. Willi Castro walked with two outs followed by a hard hit ball by John Lester to right field, ruled an E9, to give Toledo runners at second and third. However, Clippers' starter Asher Wojciechowski was able to escape without allowing a run.

Mercado began the third inning the same as the first with a leadoff double. After advancing to third, Mercado scored for the second time of the game on a Ryan Flaherty single that found its way through the left side of the infield.

Toledo saw another chance to score in the bottom of the fourth. Mikie Mahtook and Harold Castro registered back-to-back singles followed by a Victor Reyes walk to load the bases with one out. Although, yet again Wojciechowski was able to get out of the jam before the Hens could score.

The Mud Hens would get on the board in bottom of the fifth. With one out, Danny Woodrow ripped a triple down the right field line and scored of a W. Castro sacrifice fly to left field. The run cut the Columbus lead to 3-1.

After the Hens scored in the fifth, the score column was calm until the top of the ninth. To leadoff the inning, Trayce Thompson clubbed a ball to deep center for his second home run of the season. The solo shot gave the Clippers a 4-1 advantage late in the game.

On the mound for Toledo to start was the lefty Ryan Carpenter. Over five innings, Carpenter tallied four strikeouts for the Hens while allowing three runs on five hits and two walks.

The first arm out of the Hen Pen was the right-handed Eduardo Jimenez, who came on at the start of the sixth inning. Jimenez was effective in his two innings of work. He struck out one batter while also walking one and giving up one hit.

The next pitcher for Toledo was the left-handed Caleb Thielbar. Thielbar struck out the side in the eighth inning, but saw different results in the ninth, giving up a leadoff home run. That would be the only damage over his two innings. He also struck out three in the process.

For Columbus, Asher Wojciechowski drew the start on the hill. Wojciechowski was pulled after the fifth inning, tossing over 100 pitches en route to giving up one run on three hits and five walks. He also struck out nine.

The Clippers called on Brooks Pounders in relief to take over in the bottom of the sixth. Pounders struck out three over two innings before being relieved by Tyler Clippard. Clippard went just one inning, but struck out one for the Clippers.

A.J. Cole was the final pitcher out of the bullpen for Columbus. Coming in during a save opportunity in the ninth, Cole gave up a home run to Reyes, but was able to still escape with the save and a 4-2 Clippers win.

What's Next:

Toledo will return to Fifth Third Field on Sunday, April 21 to conclude their three game homestand against the Clippers with a scheduled 2:05 p.m. start. The Hens will be behind Beau Burrows who will draw his fourth start of the season. Over 14.0 innings, Burrows has tallied 17 strikeouts.

#RoadToDetroitReport (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 0 for 5

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

7. IF Willi Castro: 0 for 3, RBI, BB

11. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

17. OF Jacob Robson: DNP

18. IF Dawel Lugo: DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (IL)

22. OF Daniel Woodrow: 0 for 2, 2 BB, 1 R

25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP

27. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

28. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

Hens Notes:

The relief appearance for Eduardo Jimenez was his first time taking the mound at Fifth Third Field as a member of the Mud Hens.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.