SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (8-6) @ BUFFALO BISONS (4-9)

Game 1: RHP David Hale (2-0, 1.69) vs. RHP David Paulino (0-1, 7.36)

Game 2: RHP Drew Hutchison (1-1, 4.22) vs. RHP Jordan Romano (1-1, 6.75)

| Game No. 15 & 16 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | April 20, 2019 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

THE PRODIGAL (HUTCHI)SON RETURNS: RHP Drew Hutchison missed pitching against his former organization by a day, as he was the fifth starter in the Opening Day rotation for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and didn't take the ball in the opening four-game series against the Bisons. The righty was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft and made his big league debut in 2012 in Toronto. Over parts of the 2013, 2015 and 2016 seasons, he pitched in 24G/24GS for the Buffalo Bisons while in the Blue Jays organization: 6-9, 3.82 ERA, 125.0 IP, 109 H (.229 BAA), 58R/53ER, 44 BB, 134 K (9.6 K/9).

DOUBLEHEADERS: The RailRiders enter Friday with a scheduled doubleheader set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. It will be (weather pending) the second doubleheader of the season to this point for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as only one of their first 14 games of the season was postponed (swept in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, L 5-3 (7) // L 5-3 (7)). After Friday night's postponement, the RailRiders now have an additional doubleheader scheduled for later in the season, June 3rd when they return to Buffalo for the final time.

VLADDY LOOKING LIKE HIS DADDY: The Buffalo Bisons have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocking on the door to the major leagues, and at just 20-years old he's done everything this year to warrant his promotion to Toronto. -- and warrant his spot as the No. 1 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball. Through 5G with the Bisons following an oblique injury suffered in Spring Training, the third baseman is batting .412 (7-for-17) with a double, 2 HR, 6 RBI and 3 BB (.500 OBP). He currently has 1,062 AB in his MiLB career, seven more than his father did when he was called up to the big leagues for the first time. Through 1,055 AB:

Vladimir Guerrero: 285G -- .343 AVG, 45 HR, 184 RBI, 95 BB, 115 K

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 283G -- .332 AVG, 42 HR, 206 RBI, 149 BB, 137 K

STRIKEOUT RATE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders enter Friday's game against the Buffalo Bisons with the 3rd-most strikeouts (137 K) as a team in the International League and the 2nd-highest strikeout rate (137 K in 116.0 IP; 10.6 K/9) behind the Rochester Red Wings (148 K in 113.0 IP; 11.8 K/9). The RailRiders enter their series vs. Buffalo ranked 8th in the IL in ERA at 4.73 which is a couple pegs higher than the Bisons who rank last at 6.75. Last season, the RailRiders ranked 5th in ERA (3.71), 3rd in K (1,179) and 2nd in K/9 (Durham: 9.4; Pawtucket: 9.0; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 8.9).

NOW YOU HAVE CC'N HIM IN TRIPLE-A: As a corresponding move to LHP CC Sabathia returning from the Injured List in the big leagues, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga was transferred to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. When the 24-year old Nicaraguan made his Triple-A debut with SWB in Game 1, he will have had made almost as many appearances in the MLB (11G/6GS) as he had in full-season Minor League Baseball (14G/14GS with Charleston/Tampa/Trenton). In a pair of starts this season for the Yankees, Loaisiga has a 3.86 ERA (3R/3ER in 7.0 IP) including his first start of the season 4/3 @ Detroit where he allowed just 1H over 4.0 IP.

