Syracuse Sweeps Twin Bill Despite Two CGs for Pawtucket Starters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse infielder Adeiny Hechavarria drove three runs in the opener while both Travis Taijeron and Danny Espinosa homered in game two as the Syracuse Mets swept a doubleheader from the Pawtucket Red Sox, 5-2 and 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Pawtucket played each of the two games with only 22 active players (three under the maximum of 25 allowed) after having four players recalled to Boston over the last three days - Marcus Walden, Tzu-Wei Lin, Michael Chavis and Bobby Poyner.

Mets starting pitchers Corey Oswalt (2-0) and Zach Lee (1-0) each pitched strong games as Syracuse limited Pawtucket's offense to 12 hits for the afternoon. Oswalt earned a seven-inning complete game in game one, scattering seven hits and striking out six. Lee worked 5.1 frames and permitted just four hits and one run in game two.

Hechavarria went 3-for-3 with three separate RBI hits against PawSox starter Josh Smith (1-1) in the opener. After a Sam Travis two-run single in the top of the third gave Pawtucket a 2-1 lead, Hechavarria's run-scoring single capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the inning that gave the Mets the lead for good. MLB-rehabbing Todd Frazier scored the go-ahead run one pitch after he grounded an RBI double that tied the score.

Syracuse sealed the win with a pair of unearned runs against Smith in the home half of the fifth, highlighted by Hechavarria's RBI double and Danny Espinosa's run-scoring single. Oswalt, who threw 99 pitches, allowed only two baserunners over the final four innings.

In the nightcap, the Mets scored single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings highlighted by solo blasts by Taijeron (5) in the fourth and Espinosa (1) two innings later. Taijeron has now hit four long balls against Pawtucket in the last two weeks. Ryan Weber (0-1) allowed only three other hits in six innings of work for the PawSox.

After Mike Miller drove home Pawtucket's first run of game two with a fielder's choice grounder in the sixth, the PawSox rallied in the final inning against reliever Tyler Bashlor. Jantzen Witte grounded a two-strike RBI single with two outs in the seventh to bring the team within one run, but Bashlor then fanned newcomer Josh Tobias to finish his first save of the year.

The PawSox will try to avoid being swept in the three-game series as they play the finale against the Mets on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Mike Shawaryn (1-1, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Mets righty Casey Coleman (0-1, 3.38 ERA). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 12:35 p.m.

