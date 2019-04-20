Knights Split Doubleheader with Tides on Saturday

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides split a doubleheader on Saturday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Charlotte earned a come-from-behind, 6-5 win in game one, while Norfolk came away with a 5-2 win in game two of the twin bill. The two teams will play the finale of the three-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Down by a score of 5-0 in game one of the doubleheader, the Knights scored six runs over their final two innings to go on for a 6-5 win. Third baseman D.J. Peterson drove home four of Charlotte's final six runs to lead the Knights to their fourth consecutive victory. Peterson launched a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, and later added a sacrifice-fly RBI in the three-run seventh inning. The home run was Peterson's fourth of the season.

LHP Colton Turner (1-1, 6.10) earned the win out of the bullpen in game one, while RHP Thyago Vieira notched his first save of the season. RHP Dylan Cease, the number three prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, started game one and allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits over 4.2 innings pitched. Cease, who did not allow a run over his first 12.0 innings pitched to begin his Triple-A career, did not factor in the decision.

In game two, the Tides used a four-run third inning to get past the Knights for the first time this season. Charlotte's lone two runs in the game came off the bat of catcher Seby Zavala, who launched two home runs. Zavala homered in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1, and later added another solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.

RHP Donny Roach (0-2, 9.50) started game two for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. Roach gave up five runs (one earned) on seven hits over five innings.

The first place Knights have gone 5-5 on the 11-game road trip and will conclude their three-game series against the Tides on Sunday afternoon from Harbor Park. Pre-game radio coverage of Sunday's 1:05 p.m. finale is set for 12:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

