Rain Forces the Suspension of Saturday's Bisons/RailRiders Doubleheader at Sahlen Field

April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Buffalo Bisons have announced that the first game of their scheduled doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday, April 20 at Sahlen Field has been suspended due to rain.

The game was halted with out no outs in the top of the third inning and the Bisons holding a 1-0 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's RF Trey Amburgey was at first base and RailRiders DH Ryan McBroom was facing Bisons pitcher David Paulino with a 1-0 count.

Today's games will be made up the next time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre visits Sahlen Field, June 3-6. Exact dates and times of the doubleheaders will be announced at a later time.

Fans holding tickets to Saturday's games can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2019 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Saturday, April 20. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2019 season.

