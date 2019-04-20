RailRiders Game Suspended

April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





BUFFALO, NY - Saturday's scheduled doubleheader between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons was postponed due to rain. The RailRiders and Bisons were set to play a three-game, two day series at Sahlen Field and all three games are tentatively scheduled to be played June 3-7 in Buffalo as doubleheaders in conjunction with a four-game series.

The RailRiders have Sunday off, but then continue on the road through April 25 with a fouand return to PNC Field April 26 to host the Syracuse Mets. For tickets or more information, visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

8-6

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.