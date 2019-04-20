RailRiders Game Suspended
April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Saturday's scheduled doubleheader between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons was postponed due to rain. The RailRiders and Bisons were set to play a three-game, two day series at Sahlen Field and all three games are tentatively scheduled to be played June 3-7 in Buffalo as doubleheaders in conjunction with a four-game series.
The RailRiders have Sunday off, but then continue on the road through April 25 with a fouand return to PNC Field April 26 to host the Syracuse Mets. For tickets or more information, visit swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
8-6
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 20, 2019
- RailRiders Game Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rain Forces the Suspension of Saturday's Bisons/RailRiders Doubleheader at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (7-9) at Indianapolis Indians (9-5) - Louisville Bats
- Tucker Recalled, Reynolds' Contract Selected by Pirates - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, DH (1:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.