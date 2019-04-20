Bats tell the story in IronPigs win over Rochester

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-4) sent the Rochester Red Wings (5-11) with their wings clipped on Saturday night as they won 13-8. The IronPigs now lead the season series 8-2.

Rochester center fielder John Andreoli began the game with a leadoff home run off JoJo Romero (1-1) in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. The IronPigs answered in the bottom of the first inning as Shane Robinson hit a leadoff home run off Chase De Jong (0-1). Deivy Grullon followed up with an RBI single to give the IronPigs a 2-1 lead. Grullon extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 11 games.

Rochester tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the second inning. Luke Raley scored on an RBI double hit by Randy Cesar. Raley led off the inning with a double. Rob Brantly and Sean Rodriguez hit back-to-back RBI doubles that were followed up by an RBI single hit by Andrew Romine to give Lehigh Valley a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

The Red Wings got another run off Romero in the top of the fourth inning that was matched by Brantly's solo home run off Jake Reed in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rochester answered with two runs in the top of the fifth inning off Romero to cut the IronPigs lead to 6-5.

Edgar Garcia pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Romero. Lehigh Valley proceeded to open the flood gates in the bottom of the seventh inning as they scored seven runs to extend their lead to 13-5. They scored a season-best seven runs and recorded a season-best six hits in the inning.

The Red Wings plated three more runs in the top of the eighth inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 13-8. James Pazos struggled as he gave up two hits and issued two walks in the inning.

Tom Windle retired the side in the top of the ninth inning to shut the door on the Red Wings.

The IronPigs head on the road for a four-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox beginning on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

