Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, DH (1:05 p.m.)

April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 20, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game 14/15| Home Game # 7/8

BUFFALO BISONS (4-9, T-5, -6.0 North) vs SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (8-6, 2nd, -2.5 North)

Game 1: David Paulino (0-1, 7.63) vs. RHP David Hale (2-0, 1.69)

Game 2: RHP Jordan Romano (1-1, 6.75) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (1-1, 4.22)

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will play a scheduled doubleheader. The two teams were postponed last night due to rain in the opening game of the series. It is already the third series of 2019 between the two teams, with two of the three taking place at Sahlen Field.

Last Game: BUF 8, PAW 11

The Bisons raced out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Bo Bichette collected a pair of base hits in the inning, inclduing a bases clearing triple to cap the scoring. However, the PawSox chipped away with four runs in the 2nd. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 2nd home run with the Bisons in 2019 with a solo shot in the 4th. Pawtucket's comeback was cemented with a five-run 8th inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2-6)

Buffalo and the RailRiders split the opening series of the season with two wins each April 4-7. The Herd's first trip to PNC Field did not yield a win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept the four-game series in Moosic, PA last week.

Today's Game 1 Starter

RHP David Paulino takes the hill for the third time with the Bisons in 2019. The righty's last start came against the RailRiders in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on 4/14. Paulino suffered the defeat, tossing 3.2 innings. He allowed seven hits and five runs, all earned, in the loss.

Today's Game 2 Starter

Jordan Romano is making his second start of the season with the Bisons. The Markham, ONT native was returned to the Blue Jays organization at the end of Spring Training and has spent the start of the season with Buffalo. Romano collected a win in his first outing of the season on 4/6, with three scoreless innings of relief.

Bo Bichette

Infielder Bo Bichette has hit safely in eight straight games to help increase Buffalo's offensive output in the last week. Bichette has raised his battign average from .100 to .255 entering tonight's game, thanks to 11 hits in his last 31 at-bats.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (9-12) notched another victory on Friday night, thanks to a strong pitching performance from Marcus Stroman. The right hander picked up his first win of the year, tossing eight innings of one-run baseball for the Blue Jays against the Oakland A's. The two teams meet again this afternoon in Oakland starting at 4:07 p.m.

