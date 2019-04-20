Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (9-5) vs. Louisville Bats (7-9)

April 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





Indy looks to even its weekend series with Louisville this evening on the first of three Prospects Nights at The Vic.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #15 / Home #9: Indianapolis Indians (9-5) vs. Louisville Bats (7-9)

Probables: RHP Rookie Davis (0-1, 6.48) vs. RHP Lucas Sims (1-0, 3.77)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians fell behind 3-0 after a half-inning and ultimately came up short in the series opener against Louisville, 3-2. Nick Longhi tripled home a run in the first and scored on a Christian Colon single that made it 2-0. Colon later scored on a Cole Tucker throwing error with two away. Tucker put Indy on the board in the fourth with his third homer of the season, and an error by Longhi at first base in the fifth allowed the Indians to plate another run. Eduardo Vera departed after 5.0 innings pitched, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts. Geoff Hartlieb and Dovydas Neverauskas combined for 4.0 shutout frames in relief of Vera, but the Indians couldn't complete the comeback. The loss dropped the Indians into second place in the IL West, one-half game back of Columbus.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats continue their three-game weekend series tonight at The Vic. Right-hander Rookie Davis (0-1, 6.48) will face his former team. He will be opposed by right-hander Lucas Sims (1-0, 3.77), who will be facing the Tribe for a fourth time (third start) in his career. Sims is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (3er/14.0ip) in his previous three outings against Indy. He is coming off a 10-strikeout performance over 6.0 innings on Monday vs. Columbus.

SO LONG, @COTUCK: Shortstop Cole Tucker, 22, was recalled by the Pirates today for his first major league call-up. He reached base safely in 12 of 13 games played with the Tribe and hit his third home run of the season in yesterday's game against Louisville. Overall, he batted .333 (19-for-57) with three doubles, one triple, seven RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases during his short stay with the Indians, collecting six multi-hit games. He was tied for second among International League players in hits and stolen bases. He entered the season ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect by Baseball America and No. 5 farmhand by MLB.com. The Phoenix, Ariz. native was Pittsburgh's first-round selection (24th overall) in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

SEE YOU LATER, MR. REYNOLDS: Outfielder Bryan Reynolds, 24, had his contract selected by the Pirates today, also the first time he's been called up to the big leagues. He hit .367 (18-for-49) with five home runs, one triple, one double and 11 RBI in 13 games for Indy. He hit safely in 12 of those games, five being multi-hit performances. On Wednesday against Toledo, Reynolds tied a career high with five RBI, four coming on his second career grand slam that propelled the Tribe to an 8-7 victory. All 13 of his starts came in center field. Reynolds entered the 2019 campaign as Pittsburgh's No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and No. 8 by MLB.com. He was acquired by Pittsburgh from San Francisco with right-hander Kyle Crick in exchange for outfielder Andrew McCutchen, after originally being selected by the Giants in the second round (59th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

BIG LON: Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall went 0-for-3 in his Pirates organization debut last night. He lined out to deep right in one of his plate appearances but gets the night off tonight.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.