Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity and the Kansas City Mavericks Break Ground on New Veteran Home Build in Blue Springs, Missouri

Independence, Mo. - On Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity and the Kansas City Mavericks are teaming up to break ground on construction of a new home in Blue Springs for Sean, a Veteran and single father, and his daughter who are working to achieve housing security and a fresh start through homeownership. The ground breaking is at 8:30 am at the future home site of Sean and his daughter.

Sean, a single father to 9âyearâold, Veronica, served in the Navy for 8 years. After his divorce, he was left homeless, living with family until he could secure a place for him and his daughter. After losing his best friend to suicide and his father to illness, he was filled with grief. Sean heard about Truman Habitat through the Kansas City Warriors, a hockey organization for disabled military veterans that he currently plays for. Sean committed to partnering with Habitat to build a home of his own in Blue Springs, Missouri and now he has hope for the future!

"We are excited to be a part of the Habitat for Humanity Veteran Build," Brent Thiessen, General Manager of the Kansas City Mavericks, said. "We have missed being able to actively engage and be a part of community events with COVID. It gives us great pride to be a part of something like this and look forward to helping in any way we can."

Truman Habitat launched its Veteran Build Program in 2019 with support from a private family foundation committed to supporting Veterans in need. Since that time, it has secured funding assistance and partnerships needed to support two other Veteran households and their children in their dream of having a home of their own, as well as funding assistance to support a Veteran Home Repair and Modification Program that assists existing Veteran homeowners in preserving and sustaining their homes and quality of life.

"Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone deserves a decent place to live;" said Christina Leakey, President and CEO of Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, "but there's no greater honor than to be able to serve a Veteran like Sean."

Truman Habitat was officially named a Veteran Build Affiliate by Habitat for Humanity International in November of 2018 and is one of only three Veteran Build Affiliates committed to serving Veterans in Missouri, along with Habitat St. Louis and Joplin Habitat. Habitat Veteran Build Affiliates agree to develop and implement programs that intentionally serve and engage the military and veteran communities in five key areas-building, engaging, employing, educating and honoring service members and their families. In addition to establishing a Veteran Build Homeownership Program that partners with area businesses and organizations driven to support Veterans, Truman Habitat also currently provides home repair and weatherization services for existing Veteran homeowners, actively engages Veteran groups in its volunteer build program, seeks opportunities through workforce development programs to recruit former military personnel for training and employment opportunities made available in its ReStore and Construction programs, and is seeking Veteran applicants to serve on its Committees and the Board of Directors.

