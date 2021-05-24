KC Mavericks Announce No Seating Restrictions for Final 5 Games of Season

Independence, Mo. â In conjunction with Cable Dahmer Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks have announced that the arena will no longer have seating restrictions.

"COVID has required us to safely operate under restrictions for over 429 days and we are thrilled to be able to open Cable Dahmer Arena to our fans without seating restrictions," Brent Thiessen said. "I want to thank the City of Independence, and Cable Dahmer Arena for making this happen. We look forward to continuing to progress towards normalcy. We couldn't be more excited for our fans."

On May 14, the City of Independence announced that the mask mandate and social distancing capacity restrictions were lifted.

"The City of Independence Health Department notified us on Friday, May 14 they were removing all Covid-19 restrictions at the arena effective immediately," Larry Hovick, General Manager of Cable Dahmer Arena, said. "No masks, no social distance requirements. It has been a very long 429 days since we were full capacity. I am still smiling."

IMPORTANT TO NOTE:

Season ticket holders will remain in their current seats for the remainder of the 2020-21 season

Per ECHL guidelines, the players and hockey operations staff will remain under COVID-19 protocols

Back-of-house access will remain restricted

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling or texting the Mavericks Ticket Office at (816)-252-7825. Season tickets start at $12 and plans start with a minimum of nine games. The schedule for the 2021-22 season can be found here.

Single game tickets for the current season are also available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling or texting the Mavericks Ticket Office at (816)-252-7825. Tickets start at $12. Tickets are also available for purchase in-person at the Cable Dahmer Arena Box Office. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open at 4 p.m. on game days.

