Mavericks Game Preview at Tulsa Oilers
May 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Watch Live
Listen Live
Team Records
KC: 26-29-8-2, 62 points
TUL: 28-27-9-3, 68 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
TUL: Adam Pleskach - 51 points (24g, 27a)
Series History
Tonight, the Mavericks and the Oilers face off for the fourth time in five days. The Mavericks are 10-5-0-0 against the Tulsa Oilers this season. Forward Rob Bordson leads the Mavericks against the Oilers with seven goals this season.
100 for Bordson
Forward Rob Bordson played in his 100th career ECHL game on Saturday. In 52 games for the Mavericks this season, Bordson has 47 points on 17 goals and 30 assists.
Lucky Number Seven
Defenseman Marcus Crawford is currently ranked number seven among the Top 20 Defensemen Scorers. In 58 games, Crawford has 35 points on nine goals and 26 assists this season.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 27 - Thirsty Thursday
May 28 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night and Tailgate Saturday
