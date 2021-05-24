Stingrays and North Charleston Coliseum Announce Mask Policy Update

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the North Charleston Coliseum, have announced a policy change for fans where face masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged for individuals that are not vaccinated.

This change is effective immediately for upcoming Stingrays games, beginning with Wednesday's May 26 contest. All staff members working at the North Charleston Coliseum will still be required to wear a mask while working.

Per ECHL guidelines, Stingrays players and hockey operations staff will remain under COVID-19 protocols.

Wednesday's game vs. Greenville will begin at 7:05 p.m., while the Stingrays will also host the Wheeling Nailers for a 3-game series on Friday at 7:05, Saturday at 6:05 and Tuesday at 3:05. South Carolina's regular season home schedule will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m.

The health and safety of Stingrays fans remains the team's top priority, continuing to work closely with state and health officials to develop operating protocols with the goal of providing a safe and enjoyable experience.

Single game tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office during their reduced hours on non-game Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., as well as on game nights.

Group Tickets are also available through the Stingrays Front Office for a savings! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248. All seating policies and procedures are subject to change.

