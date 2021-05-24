Peter Krieger Returns from Stint with Manitoba

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that forward Peter Krieger has returned to the Fuel following his loan to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

Krieger, 27, returns to the Fuel after spending the majority of the 2020-21 season with the Manitoba Moose. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward skated in 14 games for the Moose registering one goal and six assists. Before joining Manitoba on a PTO, Krieger led the Fuel in points, tallying six goals and 10 assists in 20 ECHL games.

Krieger joins the Fuel ahead of a four-game week beginning with a road trip to visit the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Following their trip to Wheeling, Indy will close out week 25 of the regular season with three straight games against I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets beginning on Friday.

