ECHL Transactions - May 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 24, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Mason Mitchell, F

Greenville:

Jesse Schultz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cameron Hebig, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Reece Willcox, D suspended by team

Greenville:

Add Jesse Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Indy:

Delete Patrick McGrath, F suspended by team

Delete Alec McCrea, D suspended by team

Delete Brent Gates, F suspended by team

Rapid City:

Delete Griffin Luce, D suspended by team

