ECHL Transactions - May 24
May 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 24, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Mason Mitchell, F
Greenville:
Jesse Schultz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cameron Hebig, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Reece Willcox, D suspended by team
Greenville:
Add Jesse Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Indy:
Delete Patrick McGrath, F suspended by team
Delete Alec McCrea, D suspended by team
Delete Brent Gates, F suspended by team
Rapid City:
Delete Griffin Luce, D suspended by team
