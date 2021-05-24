Americans Announce Revision to Fan Mask Policy for Remainder of the 2020-21 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club has announced that the requirement of fans to wear protective masks will no longer be required, starting with the next home game, Wednesday, June 2 at 7:05 pm CT when the AMERICANS host the Wichita Thunder.

The AMERICANS encourage those who have not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks while in the Allen Event Center.

This will be the policy for the balance of the 2020-21 season, including the full schedule of 2021 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff games, which will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021. Start times for all playoff games at the Allen Event Center will be 7:05 pm CT.

Temporary seating assignments established at the beginning of the season will remain in effect for the balance of the regular season as well as the upcoming 2021 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. Cashless transactions will also continue to be used throughout the facility for all merchandise, food, beverage, etc.

Locker room and office access will remain restricted, as the team finishes the current season under the ECHL's COVID-19 guidelines. As such, there will be no direct player engagement until the completion of the 2020-21 season. Allen AMERICANS Employees will also continue to wear masks at all events in the Allen Event Center.

