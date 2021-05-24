Hebig Returns to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Monday that forward Cameron Hebig has been returned from loan to Tucson.

Hebig, 24, started the season with Florida and was leading the ECHL in points with four goals and 10 assists in just 12 games, when he was loaned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League on Jan. 14. At the time of his departure to Tucson, Hebig also held a seven-game point streak (2g-7a) with the Everblades. The streak was interrupted by his departure to the AHL and still stands as the third-longest point streak in the ECHL this season. With Tucson this season, the native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan recorded three goals and seven helpers in 28 games.

The Everblades hit the road for four games this week. First, Florida travels to Jacksonville to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. From there, the Blades journey to Orlando for three games against the Solar Bears, starting with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Friday, May 28. The two teams meet again the following night on Saturday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center. The week wraps up on Sunday, May 30 with a tilt between the Blades and Bears starting at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

