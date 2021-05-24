Blades Secure Playoff Bid, Four Games up Next

Big Third Period on Friday: The Everblades topped the Jacksonville Icemen 4-2 on Friday at Hertz Arena. On a Logan Roe goal in the second period, Naples, Florida native Zach Solow recorded his first Everblades assist, and Ben Masella provided a helper in his return from the Injured Reserve. Michael Huntebrinker, Myles Powell, and John McCarron each scored in the third frame to bring the Blades back from a 2-1 deficit.

Saturday Clinch: Florida clinched a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 6-2 win over Jacksonville on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Alex Kile led the scoring with a pair of goals and an assist. Powell also picked up a pair of goals, while Colby Sissons (1g-1a), Cole Sanford (0g-2a), and Logan Roe (0g-2a) each grabbed two points as well. Florida scored in every period, and goaltender Devin Cooley made 33 saves on 35 shots to record his 10th victory of the season.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades hit the road with four games this week. First, Florida travels to Jacksonville to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. From there, the Blades journey to Orlando for three games against the Solar Bears, starting with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Friday, May 28. The two teams meet again the following night on Saturday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center. The week wraps up on Sunday, May 30 with a tilt between the Blades and Bears starting at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

