Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Matthew Spencer

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears enter the second-to-last week of the 2020-21 regular season with four big games against their in-state rivals, visiting the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, before returning home for a busy three-in-three weekend homestand against the Florida Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, May 26 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28Â vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Saturday, May 29Â vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Pizza HutÂ

Sunday, May 30Â vs. Florida Everblades at 3 p.m. - VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday

The top four teams in each conference will qualify for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, with standings determined by points percentage, due to some teams not playing the same number of total games. The Solar Bears currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 72 points through 64 games for a .563 points percentage (72/(64*2) = .563).

Orlando currently has eight games remaining in its schedule for the 2020-21 regular season, meaning if the team were to earn all 16 points available, the Solar Bears would finish with a points percentage of .611 (72+16=88; 88/144=.611). Alternatively, the Solar Bears can finish no lower than sixth place with a points percentage of .500. In order to clinch a playoff berth, Orlando must finish the regular season with a higher points percentage than at least three Eastern Conference teams.

Below are the maximum points percentages for the teams currently beneath

Orlando in the Eastern Conference playoff race:

5th place - South Carolina Stingrays: .579

6th place - Jacksonville Icemen: .557

7th place - Wheeling Nailers: .449

The Solar Bears' "Magic Number" currently sits at 12 points ([12+72=84], 84/144=.583). Orlando's remaining schedule includes three road games against Jacksonville and one home game against South Carolina, along with four home matches against the first-place Florida Everblades. Any wins earned against South Carolina or Jacksonville will be especially helpful in reducing the "Magic Number" needed to secure a playoff spot.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 33-25-5-1 (.563)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-2-0-0Â

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES:Â 5-4-1-0Â

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 67 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 26 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 41 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 52 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +21

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, May 18 at Jacksonville Icemen: 2-1 L

Matthew Spencer scored the lone goal for the Solar Bears as Jacksonville's Brandon Gignac broke a 1-1 tie in the third period.

Friday, May 21 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 3-2 W

Jerry D'Amigo and Joe Garreffa scored to give the Solar Bears a 2-0 lead, before the Stingrays battled back in the third to tie the score. A power-play goal by Chris LeBlanc midway through the frame restored the lead, and Clint Windsor made 33 saves as Orlando hung on for the win.

Saturday, May 22 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 5-4 L

The Stingrays rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the second period, and a power-play goal from Max Novak put Orlando's opponent ahead as the Stingrays dealt the Solar Bears the loss.

Sunday, May 23 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 3-1 W

Clint Windsor made a season-high 43 saves, while Tristin Langan and Michael Joly scored goals in the first period to push the Solar Bears to their second win of the weekend against the Stingrays.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs - here we will track their progress:

Zachary Fucale - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 0 GP

Christopher Gibson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 0 GP

Kasimir Kaskisuo - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 0 GP

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 4 GP, 1g-0a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 4 GP, 0g-0a

BITES:

Tuesday's loss at Jacksonville was Drake Berehowsky's 400th career game as head coach of the Solar Bears - entering this week, he is 193-167-43 in his career with Orlando

Aaron Luchuk is second in league scoring, and first in the Eastern Conference, with 67 points (26g-41a) - he needs only four more points to pass Eric Faille's (70 points - 2016-17) Solar Bears single-season mark for points in a single seasonÂ

Orlando is 22-2-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals

Anthony Repaci is tied for third in rookie scoring in May with 10 points (5g-5a) in 11 games

The Solar Bears areÂ 21-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Nolan Valleau is tied for third in plus-minus among league defensemen with a +21

The Solar Bears rank fourth in the ECHL in overall penalty killing at 85.4%

Clint Windsor went 2-1-0 last week, and currently leads all ECHL goaltenders in games played (39) and saves (1,082),Â and is second in wins (21) this season; his next win will match Ryan Massa's single-season mark of 22 (2016-17) and Massa's franchise mark of 41

BEAR TRACKS PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

Solar Bears defenseman Matthew Spencer joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka. The fourth-year pro discusses his recent offensive surge, his alleged affinity for disc golf, a recent trip to go orange-picking and what his first live concert will be following a return to normalcy from the pandemic.

