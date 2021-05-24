Stingrays Weekly Report - May 24

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays return home for their final three games during the month of May this week in front of their fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC is still alive in the race to earn a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, but fell further behind Orlando last week, winning one of their three contests on the road against the Solar Bears. The Rays currently hold fifth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of 0.539. SC will need to win a majority of their final six games on the schedule to move up in the standings and qualify for the postseason.

This week the Stingrays will host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday before beginning a 3-game set with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday and Saturday that will conclude on Tuesday of next week. In 14 previous meetings with Greenville this season, South Carolina has a record of 5-4-4-1. The Rays have fared better against Wheeling, going a perfect 3-0-0 in their previous contests.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 28-23-10-3

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

FRIDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(Amway Center - Orlando, FL)

The Orlando Solar Bears scored once in each period on their way to a 3-2 defeat of the South Carolina Stingrays, who mustered two goals in the third but were unable to find a late equalizer on Friday night at the Amway Center. Brett Supinski found the back of the net in the opening minute of the third period and Cole Ully scored his team-leading 21st goal of the year in the loss for South Carolina, while Matthew Weis earned an assist to extend his league-high point streak to 12 games.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 4

(Amway Center - Orlando, FL)

After going down by two goals twice during the second period, the South Carolina Stingrays came from behind and scored four goals in the second half of the game to secure a 5-4 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on the road at the Amway Center Saturday night. Forward Dan DeSalvo led the way on the offensive end with three points on a goal and two assists, while Max Novak had the game-winning goal as well as an assist and Cole Ully picked up two helpers.

SATURDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(Amway Center - Orlando, FL)

The Orlando Solar Bears scored twice in the first period and goaltender Clint Windsor made 43 saves to keep his team in front the rest of the way in a 3-1 defeat of the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center. Forward Dylan Steman had the lone goal for the Rays while his team was shorthanded in the third period and goaltender Jake Kupsky turned aside 36 Orlando shots in a losing effort.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, May 26 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, May 28 - vs. Wheeling Nailers, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, May 29 - vs. Wheeling Nailers, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 21 - Cole Ully

Assists: 36 - Cole Ully

Points: 57 - Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Tariq Hammond

Penalty Minutes: 56 - Zach Malatesta

Shots On Goal: 155 - Justin Florek

Wins: 16 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 2.84 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.920 - Matt Jurusik

STEMAN STEPS UP

Forward Dylan Steman scored goals in back-to-back games for South Carolina in Orlando on Saturday and Sunday. The second-year attacker now ranks sixth among all SC skaters in scoring with 32 points this year on 15 goals and 17 assists. The Hanover, Minn. native's goal on Sunday came shorthanded, the third time he's found the back of the net while his team has been down a man this season, which is tied for the team lead with Dan DeSalvo.

WEIS' POINT STREAK ENDS AT 12 GAMES

Forward Matthew Weis had his team-best 12-game point streak snapped on Saturday. He finished the run with 18 total points on four goals and 14 assists. The streak also included assists in nine straight games from April 25 until May 12, which is the longest of its kind in the ECHL this season. In 33 ECHL games with the Rays this year, Weis, who is playing on an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears, has accounted for 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists.

ULLY STANDING OUT ON THE POWER PLAY

The Rays scored twice on the power play during Saturday's win in Orlando, with forward Cole Ully earning the first assist on both of the strikes. Ully leads SC this season with 20 points on the man-advantage, scoring five times and assisting on 15 others. The Calgary, Alberta native's power play assist total is tied for third-most in the ECHL, while his power play point total is fourth in the league.

SHORTHANDED SUCCESS

Dating back to May 3, South Carolina has successfully killed 28 of their opponents' last 31 power play opportunities, a rate of 90%. Overall, during 2020-21, the club ranks second in the ECHL with a road penalty kill percentage of 86% while allowing a league-low 17 power play goals in games played away from home. In addition, SC has scored shorthanded goals in their last two games with Dan DeSalvo finding the back of the net Saturday before Dylan Steman picked up an unassisted marker during a penalty kill on Sunday.

