Mavericks Win in Overtime, 4-3
May 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 Monday night at the BOK Center. Willie Corrin and Giorgio Estephan netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Tulsa goal: Robby Jackson (4) at 7:56.
Tulsa goal: Alex Brooks (6) at 11:36. Assisted by Curtis Leonard and Vincent Marleau.
Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (9) at 17:47. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Lane Scheidl.
Shots: KC 7, TUL 8
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (10) at 0:53. Assisted by Matt Ginn.
Tulsa goal: Justin Hamonic (2) at 3:56. Assisted by Charlie Sampair and Adam Pleskach.
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (10) at 8:26. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Nick Pastujov.
Shots: KC 10, TUL 5
Third Period
Shots: KC 6, TUL 3
Overtime
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (11) at 0:15. Assisted by Adam Brady and Willie Corrin.
Shots: KC 1, TUL 0
Notes and Streaks
Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, and Nick Pastujov have points in consecutive games.
Willie Corrin registered a multi-point game on two goals and one assist.
Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point goal on two goals.
The Mavericks went two-for-four on the power play and one-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
