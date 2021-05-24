Oilers Lose in Overtime to Mavericks

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 4-3 in overtime at the BOK Center on Monday night.

Robby Jackson opened the scoring with a power-play goal 7:56 into the action, shoveling his own rebound under the blocker of Matt Ginn to set the score 1-0. Alex Brooks scored a power-play goal of his own at the 11:36 mark of the frame, sliding home a shot from the left circle, bringing the Oilers ahead by two. Willie Corrin cut the score to 2-1, hoisting a rebound into the top of the cage on a five-on-three power play with 2:13 remaining in the first period.

Corrin tied the game 2-2 with his second of the game, another power-play goal, coming just 53 seconds into the middle period. Justin Hamonic pushed the Oilers ahead 3-2, collecting the puck at the right point before walking the blue line and firing a slap shot on the ice past Ginn. Giorgio Estephan leveled the game once again, breaking free low in the zone before firing a low snap shot past Roman Durny 8:26 into the middle period.

Neither team scored in the third period, forcing the second overtime between the two sides in a four-game span.

Estephan collected his second goal of the game 15 seconds into overtime, popping the puck up high past a charging Durny and into the back of the cage.

