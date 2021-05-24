Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 24

INDY FUEL WEEK 24 RESULTS: 2-1-1-0, 33-22-7-0 Overall

Wednesday, May 19 - Fuel 4 at Rapid City 5 OT:

Playing the first of four games in five days, the Indy Fuel visited the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Wednesday night. Both teams would score eight goals throughout regulation eventually forcing a seven-minute overtime period. Jumping on a rebound in overtime, Rapid City's Peter Quenneville gave the Rush a 5-4 win in the first of the four games this week.

Friday, May 21 - Fuel 2 at Rapid City 3:

After exchanging goals throughout the night Tyson Empey would deliver the game winning goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to propel the Rapid City Rush to a 3-2 victory over the Fuel at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Friday night.

Saturday, May 22 - Fuel 3 at Rapid City 2:

After losing the first two matchups with the Rapid City Rush, Indy returned to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for the third of a four-game series on Saturday night. Entering the third period down by a goal, Spencer Watson and Matt Marcinew would score for Indy to help them take a 3-2 win over the Rush on Saturday night.

Sunday, May 23 - Fuel 5 at Rapid City 0:

Scoring five unanswered goals the Fuel secured a victory in the final game of a four game series in Rapid City. Billy Christopoulos stopped 18 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and fifth of the season for the Fuel.

INDY FUEL WEEK 25 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, May 26 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Friday, May 28 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, May 29 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Monday, May 31 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

CRUNCH TIME

Taking two out of the four games in Rapid City in regulation, the Indy Fuel held on to the third spot in the East. Earning three out of four possible wins last week, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits held on to 2nd spot and are one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Indy faces a Wheeling team on Wednesday who is looking to play spoiler for the remainder of the season.

OIL DROPS:

Matt Marcinew picked up three goals in four games this week

Marcinew set a franchise record for game winning goals

Marcinew also leads the ECHL in game winning goals

With three assists on Saturday, Josh Dickinson had his largest point total of the season

Willie Raskob finished the week with a goal and two assists

Raskob is 2nd in the ECHL in goals among defensemen (13)

Since returning to the Fuel, Cliff Watson earned one goal and two assists

Dmitri Osipov registered two goals since being assigned to Indy

Team Notes

Saturday and Sunday were Indy's first back to back wins since March 20

Sunday was Indy's 5th shutout of the season

Tied for most in a season in franchise history

Indy is 21-6-5-0 when scoring the first goal of the game

The Fuel power play is 3rd in the ECHL (19.1%)

Indy has outscored opponents 57-54 in the third period

The Fuel host the Fort Wayne Komets for the final times this season

