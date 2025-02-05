Trois-Rivières' Sévigny Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trois-Rivières Lions defenseman Vincent Sévigny is the AMI ¬ËGraphics ECHL ¬ËPlus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +19 during the month.
Sévigny posted an even or better rating in each of his 13 games in January, including a +4 on Jan. 5 against Adirondack and a +3 on Jan. 19 at Norfolk. He was a +9 over his final six games in the month.
Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Sévigny is tied for second on the Lions, and tied for sixth among ECHL defensemen, with a +20 rating while adding 14 points (3g-11a) in 38 games this season.
A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Sévigny has recorded 22 points (6g-16a) in 86 career AHL games with Bridgeport.
Prior to turning pro, Sévigny tallied 121 points (36g-85a) in 215 career games with Victoriaville and Saint John of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI ¬ËGraphics will present Vincent Sévigny with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Lions' home game.
