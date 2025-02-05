Trois-Rivières' Sévigny Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

(Trois-Rivieres Lions) Trois-Rivières Lions defenseman Vincent Sévigny(Trois-Rivieres Lions)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trois-Rivières Lions defenseman Vincent Sévigny is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +19 during the month.

Sévigny posted an even or better rating in each of his 13 games in January, including a +4 on Jan. 5 against Adirondack and a +3 on Jan. 19 at Norfolk. He was a +9 over his final six games in the month.

Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Sévigny is tied for second on the Lions, and tied for sixth among ECHL defensemen, with a +20 rating while adding 14 points (3g-11a) in 38 games this season.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Sévigny has recorded 22 points (6g-16a) in 86 career AHL games with Bridgeport.

Prior to turning pro, Sévigny tallied 121 points (36g-85a) in 215 career games with Victoriaville and Saint John of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Vincent Sévigny with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Lions' home game.

Runner-Up: Jacob Paquette, Trois-Rivières (+13).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Kurt Gosselin and Sean Gulka (+2); Allen - J.C. Brassard (+8); Atlanta - Brenden Datema and Cody Sylvester (0); Bloomington - Eddie Matsushima (+11); Cincinnati - Mathieu Gosselin (+9); Florida - Connor Doherty (+11); Fort Wayne - Darren Brady (+9); Greenville - Tate Singleton (+5); Idaho - Francesco Arcuri, Mason McCarty, Matt Register and Trevor Zins (+2); Indy - Lucas Brenton (+5); Iowa - Jules Boscq (+10); Jacksonville - Garrett Van Wyhe (+10); Kalamazoo - Josh Bloom (+5); Kansas City - Jimmy Mazza and Jake McLaughlin (+8); Maine - Chase Zieky (+5); Norfolk - Brady Fleurent and Josh McDougall (+10); Orlando - Jaydon Dureau (+12); Rapid City - Connor Mylymok (+5); Reading - Austin Master and Todd Skirving (+4); Savannah - Dennis Cesana (+1); South Carolina - Erik Middendorf (+8); Tahoe - Bear Hughes (+4); Toledo - Mitchell Lewandowski (+3); Tulsa - Conner Roulette (+7); Utah - Derek Daschke and Briley Wood (+6); Wheeling - Gabe Klassen, Matt Koopman and Dilan Peters (+1); Wichita - Peter Bates and Kobe Walker (+5) and Worcester - Matt DeMelis (+7).

