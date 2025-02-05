Icemen Add Defesemen Nilsen & Fantauzzi
February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Hakon Nilsen (pictured) from the Iowa Heartlanders for future considerations. In addition, the Icemen have agreed to terms with defenseman Dante Fantauzzi.
Nilsen, 27, joins the Icemen after logging four assists in 22 games played with Iowa this season. The 6-2, 209-poundblue liner has appeared in 29 career ECHL games totaling five assists in stints with Iowa and Wichita. The Cape Coral, Florida resident totaled 32 points (6g, 26a) in four seasons with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
Fantauzzi, 24, comes to Jacksonville after recording six points (1g, 5a) in 24 games played this season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-1, 190-pound defender played three collegiate season at Sacred Heart University (AHL) where he totaled 19 points (4g, 15a) from 2021-2024.
The Icemen are back on home ice this Friday and Saturday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Tickets available on Ticketmaster or by contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
