McClellan Shuts out Cincinnati, 2-0

February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, OH - Matt Sop scored on the game's first shot and Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Kyle McClellan stopped 25 shots to shut out the Cincinnati Cyclones, 2-0, Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center. The Heartlanders have won back-to-back games.

On Sop's game-winning goal at 1:26 of the first, Gavin Hain passed from along the near boards to the Sop who cut across the crease to sink it past the goaltender. Will Zmolek also scored at two minutes of the third period, his first of the season.

This is McClellan's second shutout this season. He earned his first Jan. 18 against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Iowa has recorded five shutouts this season, extending a franchise record.

Vyacheslav Peska made 16 saves on 18 shots in the defeat.

The Heartlanders visit Kalamazoo for a pair of games Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Iowa starts a three-game homestand vs. Cincinnati next Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

