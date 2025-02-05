Ethan Haider Returned on Loan to Atlanta

February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







WORCESTER, Ma. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that goaltender Ethan Haider has been returned on loan to the club by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Haider, 23, has appeared in 24 games with the Gladiators so far this season, posting a record of 13-9-1, a 2.87 goals against average, and a save percentage of .899. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native is also tied for third in the ECHL in shutouts, with three.

On Saturday night, Haider made his American Hockey League debut, coming into replace Magnus Chrona, who had allowed three goals on his first five shots against. Haider was impressive in the showing, making 22 saves on 23 shots, and helping the Admirals to earn a point in the standings.

