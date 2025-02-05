ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #611, Indy at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 2.

Indy's Lucas Brenton has been suspended for one game under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation at 19:19 of the third period.

Brenton will miss Indy's game vs. Wheeling on Feb. 7.

Fort Wayne's Jack Dugan has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.

Dugan will miss Fort Wayne's game vs. Toledo on Feb. 7.

Indy's Cam Hausinger and Nathan Burke and Fort Wayne's Darren Brady and Nick Deakin-Poot have each been suspended for two games as a result of their game misconducts for fighting other than during periods of the game at 20:00 of the third period.

Hausinger and Burke will miss Indy's games vs. Wheeling (Feb. 7) and vs. Kansas City (Feb. 8).

Brady and Deakin-Poot will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Toledo (Feb. 7) and at Toledo (Feb. 8).

Additionally, both the Indy and Fort Wayne organizations have been fined undisclosed amounts.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

